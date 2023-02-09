The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) kept its promise and disrupted The State of the Nation Address (SONA)

Some EFF members stormed the podium and were forcefully removed from the hall by the security

Vuyolwethu Zungula, leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) was also thrown out

Members of the EFF stormed the podium during the State of the Nation Address. Image: @newslivesa/Twitter

CAPE TOWN - The 2023 State of the Nation Address (SONA) started with drama, and Speaker of Parliament Nosiviwe Noluthando Mapisa-Nqakula struggled to get the proceedings going.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) kept interrupting President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech with their point orders.

Leader of the EFF, Julius Malema, said Ramaphosa had no right to address the nation after he violated the constitution at his Phala Phala farm.

Vuyolwethu Zungula, leader of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) also raised his concerns about Ramaphosa, and his heated objections got him kicked out of the Cape Town City Hall, reported SABCNews.

Soon after EFF members were removed from the joint sitting after they stormed the podium where the president was.

South Africans talk about the chaos that ensued at the 2023 SONA in Cape Town

@carol_mkg said:

"What were they planning to achieve?"

@AneeJNR mentioned:

"President Matamela is well protected. Thinking about shutdown next month in March."

@PetroThwasa commented:

"I use to think Malema was smart but it's the opposite."

;@ThuloMetsing1 asked:

"Ja, is this the end of the road? 2024 is around the corner, South Africans are here to judge!"

@BoknRoll stated:

"Throw these idiots in jail."

@Roman_Kist wrote:

"Security of the republic of South Africa. Wakanda can stand down!"

@Trey_V_ posted:

"The EFF staged an insurgency that was quickly averted which could be viewed as terrorism."

