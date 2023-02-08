Burna Boy allegedly said that the Grammy's robbed him of the Best Global Music Performance award

The Afrobeats musician is seemingly sour that Zakes Bantwini Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman were the winners

Netizens on Twitter reacted to one of the biggest upsets of the 2023 Grammy Awards and shared their thoughts

Burna Boy lost a Grammy award to Wouter Kellerman, Nomcebo Zikode and Zakes Bantwini. Image: @burnaboygram and @nomcebo_zikode

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards took place on February 6, 2023, and it was a night of record-breaking and many upsets.

Burna Boy is reportedly not happy with how the night turned out because he didn't bag an award and made it known on social media, reported ZAlebs.

A screenshot believed to be taken from the Afrobeats singer's Instagram account is floating around and it reads:

"Even after assembling the Avengers on my album Grammy still chose to shenk me. Btw my happiness still be my own."

Burna boy was nominated two times but fans are especially angry that the Nigerian singer lost the Best Global Music Performance award to South African artists Zakes Bantwini Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman.

South African and Nigerian fans talk about Burna Boy losing at the Grammy Awards

Many people said Burna's hit song Last Last was more deserving than Bayethe it seems Burna agrees.

@RitaLaadiii posted:

"Y’all should be ashamed for laughing and mocking Burnaboy for losing the Grammy in both categories. Congratulations Burnaboy for losing.❤️

@provii8 wrote:

"Grammy or no Grammy Burna Boy remains the best artist in Africa."

@JustmeZamokuhle said:

"I am South African Yess but @burnaboy should have won that Grammy."

@SarahKe21992491 commented:

"Venting his anger and frustration like this sucks. He's a proper sore loser."

@iamkester_ mentioned:

"This man must always disgrace himself, lmao."

@D_Special_Ay stated:

"And he sings about Grammy in almost all his songs."

@funifreshh commented:

"That win is a big fraud. No one in SA even knows that song."

