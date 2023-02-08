Trevor Noah could not control his excitement when he met his favourite rapper Busta Rhymes at the Grammys

The Grammy host dropped mad bars and spit the legendary US rapper's hit Party Is Goin' On Over Here word for word

The video of the memorable moment is trending on social media with many people saying the South African comedian is living his best life in the US

Trevor Noah is a huge fan of Busta Rhymes. The Grammy host bust a rhyme when he bumped into the legendary US rapper at the Grammys.

Trevor Noah rapped Busta Rhymes ‘Party Is Goin’ On Over Here’ at the Grammys. Image: @trevornoah, @bustarhymes

In a trending video, the South African comedian and Busta Rhymes showed each other mad love when they met at the prestigious ceremony. Trevor Noah rapped Busta Rhymes' classic hit, Party Is Goin' On Over Here, word for word leaving the rapper speechless.

The clip of the moment for life was also posted on Twitter by The Source Magazine. The publication captioned its post:

'Trevor Noah knew every lyric to Busta Rhymes’ 'Party Is Goin’ On Over Here'."

Trevor Noah and Busta Rhymes' fans share their thoughts on the memorable moment

The superstars' fans took to the comments section and revealed that they would also do the same thing if they got a chance to meet their idols. Many shared that Trevor is now living his best life in the US.

@MdwithNYBlood13 wrote:

"I was grinning from ear to ear!! Love this moment."

@_uThabiso said:

"He's now just living his best life with his favs."

@KKwaNtloana commented:

"He actually belongs with them. He fits in very well. lol."

@KaziiMtshali_ wrote:

"Trevor is me because this is exactly what I would do if I were to meet my favourite rappers, especially Eminem. I would rap my lungs out, run out of breath, gasp for air, face turns red and still not stop."

@Mtamerri said:

"I enjoyed watching this."

@Olly_Elle commented:

"Got to love moments like these."

@FUNKSTARPEE wrote:

"He just ticked off a bucket list item, right there."

@_crownedboujie added:

"Had to be a memorable moment. Rapping alongside an icon word for word to their record."

Nomcebo Zikode, Zakes Bantwini, and Wouter Kellerman bag a Grammy

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode, and Wouter Kellerman bagged a Grammy award for their smash collaboration. The musicians' single Bayethe won the Best Global Performance at the prestigious ceremony in the US.

A video of the excited musicians accepting their awards at the Grammys is doing the rounds on social media. Taking to Twitter, @newslisa captioned its post:

"Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini and Nomcebo Zikode win Best Global Music Performance for 'Bayethe'."

