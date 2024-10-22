A group of ladies visited the notorious Harties Dam to enjoy a boat cruise and create content for their social media

The weather drastically changed while they were still in the water, and things took an ugly turn as they almost lost their lives

Social media users were stunned by the sudden change of events and shared their thoughts in the comments

Content creators will go to any extent to get a good picture or to capture a beautiful experience for their internet friends to see.

Mzansi reacted to a group of friends almost drowning while creating content. Image: @thobile_hadebe

Source: TikTok

A group of baddies wanted an aquatic aesthetic, so they headed to the notorious Harties Dam for a tranquil and luxurious boat cruise.

Ladies almost drown during boat cruise

Hartbeespoort Dam, located in the North West province, has earned a bad reputation for their reckless waters over the years. South Africans often share horrific experiences with being in the area.

A group of content creators visited the site to document their experience in the lovely area and enjoy a boat ride. All was well until a sudden storm threatened their experience.

The strong winds birthed unforgiving waves fuelled by strong winds that rocked their boat. The ladies clenched onto each other as they prayed for their misery to be over:

"The funny thing is, we wanted to cancel because we could see the weather."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to ladies almost drowning in Harties

Social media users were stunned by the sudden change of weather and commented:

@Phukie💕highlighted:

"There are many stories about Harties dam. I would never."

@Aus Kopano shared:

"My business with water ends at the bathroom."

@Tshimega_Rabbitry🐇🐇 wrote:

"That's why I'm scared of Harties Dam; we grew up seeing things."

@peppersteakpietjie commented:

"Meanwhile, Harties' residents were all at home because we know how quickly the weather can change. I'm glad you guys are okay."

@zim said:

"The way I'm so scared of water, I would've fainted."

@Mbalenhle Sithole looked at the bright side of things:

"At least y'all took content first."

@Imanimtimande had the same experience on the same day:

"This was definitely on Saturday around 17:00 cause we experienced the same thing."

@Lettie Msipha807 commented:

"I'm sure this was this weekend on Saturday right after climbing off the boat. This happened, yoh, I thanked my God."

@Thobile Hadebe replied:

"Yes, and some people had to be rescued."

