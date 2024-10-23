A South African man from Cape Town kept things real with Mzansi ladies and warned them about broke men

Romeo Khathaza opened up about why women should avoid being in relationships with struggling guys

Social media users agreed with the gentleman and shared their stories in the comments

A man on TikTok warned South African women about building and supporting a man at his lowest.

Mzansi women reacted to a man's dating advice about broke men. Image: @romeokhathaza

The chap started a conversation birthed over a thread of 1.1K comments on the controversial topic.

Gent advises SA ladies to leave broke men

Society taught women that enduring hardships in a relationship would bring fruitful happiness and prosperity, but a Mzansi gent warned ladies to ignore those teachings. The chap shared that nothing is rewarding about being a man's rock at his lowest:

"Ladies, hear me out; there is no reward for loving a man at their lowest."

Women today have abandoned the old belief that they must appeal to the male gaze to live a successful life. Instead, girls are focusing on themselves and their independence.

See the post below:

Mzansi reacts to why ladies should avoid broke men

Social media users agreed with the gent and commented:

@txc_Angl asked:

"My man is currently at his lowest, and I've been seeing such posts. Is this a sign?"

@Teboho added:

"There's also no reward for being an understanding girlfriend."

@Oarabile Fugy Motshegoa highlighted the disadvantages of dating someone broke:

"The disadvantage of loving someone at their lowest is that you'll pay with your mental health. It's like filling their cup while yours goes empty."

@👩🏽‍💻Mavuma shared:

"I will never love a man at his lowest again. The emotional abuse?"

@Masa❤ explained:

"I met my current man at his highest, and I love it here. There's no struggle between love and listening to him promise me sweet nothings. Ladies, stop dating broke men. It's not worth it."

@IRIS loved the advice:

"Thank you. We met at the restaurant later find out dude had no car no apartment he still stays at home. I was like, no I'm not Bob the builder, let's leave it."

