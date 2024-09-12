A lady shook the internet with her bold statement on why she never complains about broke men, and people were stunned

A woman in Mzansi ruffled some feathers online with her statement that sent the internet into a media-feeding frenzy.

Woman reveals why she does not complain about broke man

Facebook user Regina Mokgara shared with her social media followers her take as to why he does not complain about a broke man.

The young lady said she does not pressure men without cars to take her out on fancy dates or places because she cannot "afford" that type of lifestyle either.

"It's because I can't afford that either. I can't expect someone's son to take me on vacation that will cost him thousands. The only time I'll be able to say "indoda must" is when I know I can afford myself too," she wrote on the Facebook post.

Regina Mokgara's post grabbed the attention of many, gathering loads of views, likes and comments within a few days of its publication.

Mzansi is divided over the lady's claims

The hun's post caused a massive stir on social media, and many people left with mixed feelings as they shared their opinions in the comments.

Themba Mooke clapped for the woman, saying:

"She's one in a million. I like her so much. I wish all women thought like her."

Takali Mulovhedzi cracked a joke:

"Here comes my date with this woman a chesanyama."

Hamlet Sthembiso simply said:

"There is a post for likes and posts about what a person really thinks two different things."

Aubrey Mongau added:

"I love this lady."

Khutso Xylem Mothogwane shared:

"By just looking at her pictures, you can see a lot of decency in her. This is a real wife material guys not your girlfriends."

Kulani Shabangu gushed over the woman, saying:

"You are a bomb."

John Mashaba Ranki commented:

"Well said."

