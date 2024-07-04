Married men shared what they regret about marriage, and many online people were stunned

The post gained massive attraction on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes and comments

Social media users appreciated the gentlemen's feedback on the subject as they expressed their thoughts

One young man challenged married men to share their regrets about marriage in the comments section.

Married men tell single guys what they regret about marriage

Many guys on the internet took to a TikTok user @kingboiza's comments to share their regret about marriage with single men.

@kingboiza asked this question in his video to the married men, saying:

"Married men, what is your greatest regret about marriage? Advice the single boys, it could be about anything."

To which one man in the comments said:

"She may stay after you've cheated, but she will never be the same ever again. so don't do it."

The video clip grabbed the attention of people online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Netizens react to man's video

Men and women hopped on the men's comments section to share their regrets, and some simply reacted to the gentlemen's opinions by saying:

TshepoDDH said:

"Marry a woman who doesn’t have the trauma of being left by her dad, if she doesn’t know her dad at all, you are good. Trust me boss."

Tiyani Tikza advised people saying:

"Not a complaint, but rather advice. Do as much as you can for your parents while you still can."

Brakelv shared:

"Never ever overlook red flags they will catch up with in future."

Prince Zitha added:

"There is a saying that says "If you hate prison, then don't get married."

Kamza Kamza09 wrote:

"Marry a woman who wants marriage, not a wedding."

Gost72 commented:

"Don’t get married if you want to remain the same. Marrying should change you, and you will need to compromise a lot."

