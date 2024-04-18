A lady took to TikTok to speak on her marriage, and the video went viral on social media

A young woman opened up about her being a wife after five years of dating her husband in a TikTok video.

A young lady shared her marriage experience in a TikTok video. Image: @rearabetswekarabo

Woman speaks on being married after five years of dating

A young lady got candid in a TikTok video and social media users were taking notes. @rearabetswekarabo said in her clip that she had been dating her husband for five years, and they married in their sixth year. She went on to say that she had been married for two months. However, the young lady revealed to her viewers that she does not live with her husband. She visits him every weekend.

As the clip continued, @rearabetswekarabo explained that she was at her hubby's place for the whole of December, and in January, she had to go back home because she was starting work, so she thought that she would skip a weekend since she was with her husband whole December, but he was not having. Her hubby's response amused her and left her in laughter.

People react to the woman's clip

The video received many views along with thousands of likes and comments. Many commented on the woman's video, expressing their thoughts, while others shared their experiences.

SethaThusi shared:

"I'm also two months into my marriage, but I still forget to wake up early for his breakfast; he makes it himself."

JoyOsemene said:

"So everyone in this comment section is married? Bathong?"

Boikhutso_bubbles wrote:

"Bathong, I’m reading the comments, and they are cute neh, but the responsibilities do I have to dish up for him? ke stressed while single."

Nokulunga commented:

"I've been married since last year June and we stay together with his family. Few weeks back I asked him " hee baby siya jola or senzani"

South African woman shares benefits of marrying young in a video

Briefly News previously reported that a young lady spoke about being a young bride, and netizens took notes. The young lady shared a video on TikTok detailing her reasons.

A lady took her viewers on a journey into her life, and people loved it. The woman shared a clip on the video platform stating the benefits of marrying young. @maggiekupps said she met her husband at 16, started courting at 20, was engaged by 23 and married at 24.

