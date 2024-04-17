A lady took to social media to share a few reasons why marriage young is the best decision

A young lady spoke about being a young bride, and netizens took notes. The young lady shared a video on TikTok detailing her reasons.

A South African woman shared the benefits of marrying young in a TikTok video. Image: @maggiekupps

Woman shares reasons why settling young is the best choice

A lady took her viewers on a journey into her life, and people loved it. The woman shared a clip on the video platform stating the benefits of marrying young. @maggiekupps said she met her husband at 16, started courting at 20, was engaged by 23 and married at 24.

@maggiekupps revealed in her video that settling young saved her from relationship trauma and that her husband was her "first love."

"It is easy to integrate your lives when you are both still in the stage of your lives where you are building and hustling, rather than when you are accomplished," she said in her video.

She went on to add that it becomes easy when moving in with a man when you are coming from your parents' home as you don't have to adjust to "having another person in your space" because you are used to it from back home.

At the end of the clip, she said that being married young allows one to build together and explore brand new things.

The clip received many views along with thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the video.

Peeps react to the woman's clip

Many people took to the comment section to express their thoughts on the lady's video, while others shared their own stories.

keratoa blessing said:

"Got married at 19; I think it's the best decision I made. Starting out together is so beautiful, and the progress makes me content every time I reflect on it."

Nvkhanyile added:

"It's the best decision ever. I got married at 22, and it's been 10 years."

Users gushed over the woman's video, saying:

"This is beautiful."

Hephzibahmoon simply said:

"Love this."

Esona.Manciya commented:

"The kind of posts I like seeing man!"

