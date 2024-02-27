A man died after he tried to cross a bridge that was flooded during a heavy storm in Ekurhuleni

the incident happened in Brakpan when there was a severe storm which covered the bridge in water

His car was found wedged in between the pillars supporting the bridge underneath, and his death pained South Africans

South Africans were sad after a man died from drowning during a storm in Ekurhuleni. Images: Krashkraft Vincent and Maskot

EKURHULENI– A motorist in Brakpan in Ekurhuleni died after his car was trapped underneath a bridge. He was trying to cross the bridge's underpass when the car was swept between the two pillars supporting the bridge.

Man dies after trying to cross bridge

TimesLIVE said the motorist was stuck under the bridge at the Station Road and Stoffberg Avenue intersection. The Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services found the car stuck between the pillars, and the man was in the car. The EMS officials searched the car after hearing that there were children stuck inside but could not find any. However, the man was declared dead at the scene.

South Africans pained by the man's death

The man's unfortunate death tore netizens on Facebook after drowning during the heavy rains.

Thabiso Lloyd Legwete said:

"The driver took a risk and paid dearly with his own life."

Bongani Mgubela added:

"People need to respect the water, whether driving or pedestrians. Its power is immeasurable."

Poroza Mokgatla wrote:

"We need to pray before we switch on the keys of our cars for God to protect us on the roads."

7-year-old child drowns after trying to cross the Enembe River

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a seven-year-old child died after he tried to cross the Enembe River in Kwazulu-Naztal.

The incident happened on the first day of 2024 when the child and his family tried to cross the river during a heavy storm.

South Africans were mournful of the child's death and blamed the government for not building proper bridges in such communities.

