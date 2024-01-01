A seven-year-old lost his life in KwaZulu Natal when he and his family tried to cross the Enembe River

The water was too high for the family to cross, and the low-level bridge was unsafe for them to do so

South Africans were heartbroken at the loss of a life at such a young age

South Africans were upset after a young boy drowned in KZN while trying to cross a low-level bridge. Images: f9photos and Kelvin Murray

A seven-year-old boy drowned when he was trying to cross the Enembe River in Sumdumbili in KwaZulu Natal. His family was trying to cross a low-level bridge.

Child drowns in Enembe River in KZN

IPSS Search and Rescue responded to the call and were able to recover the body. It’s believed that the family were trying to cross the river but did not wait for the water to subside. According to eNCA, Samantha Meyrick from IPSS Search and Rescue called on people to be cautious about crossing these rivers and bridges.

She pointed out that it takes a few hours after heavy rains for the waters to subside and for them to be safe again. She added that despite people being desperate to go home, they should avoid crossing such bridges and rivers until it’s safe.

SA frustrated at the cause of death

South Africans on Facebook were sad and angry that such a young life was lost because of trying to cross a bridge.

Sarie Fredericks said:

“Seven years old is still a baby. Crossing a river. It’s heartbreaking what some kids must endure in this life.”

Sciemon wa Mohurutshe was angry.

“This government is useless. They will go with the media to the boy’s family and lie. Bridges should have been built a long time ago.”

Ntandoyenkosi Khumalo wrote:

“The year ends, and this is not the news we, the parents, or anyone else wants to hear. I’m truly sorry for this tragedy and send heartfelt condolences to the family.”

Pule Letube complained:

“The leaders in our areas are just around for nothing while we understand that floods are natural occurrences. The worst thing is that the government isn’t concerned enough to build proper roads, bridges and storm-water drainage systems.”

Abram Swatja wrote:

“KZN needs safer bridges otherwise, many people will die. It’s painful for kids to die. The government must prepare to build sustainable bridges.”

