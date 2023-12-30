KZN has been recently affected by severe rain during the festive season, and many did not make it out alive

The Ladysmith area was especially affected, and the excess water resulted in fatalities and people going missing

Rescue teams have been keeping track of how many people have died in KZN, and the number so far left many disturbed

The KZN area has been badly affected by heavy rains during Christmas. Heavy rains resulted in various people going missing during the festive season.

21 in KZN died after flooding on Christmas eve in 2023, and more people are still missing. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Online users modified after reports of how many have lost their lives. People expressed their horror over the sad news

Kzn Ladysmith area struck by heavy rains

Christmas Eve in KZN was disastrous. People in a Ladysmith were affected by flooding, and many bodies were. According to eNCA, 21 people have died in the clouds.

People missing in KZN amid floods

There are still rescue efforts to find four people who went missing. Authorities anticipate more bodies will be found after the floods on 24th December 2023.

South Africa distraught by heavy flooding

Online users expressed their soil over their lives. Many commented on the natural disaster, expressing anger that the local government was taking Israel to international court while many suffer within its border.

Tebogo Komane said:

"ANC is still busy with Israel."

Mpho Justice Stima Lebea commented:

"Rest in peace."

Hilton Erasmus added:

"It's floods, it's road accidents like never before, it's stabbings, it's gun deaths etc etc!!!Still floods being predicted it's only the ANC taking on Isreal and it's God that will understand what is happening to South Africa."

Sandra Shaik lamented:

"Too sad how life are just been taken pray and hope for strength to the families."

Judy Grudko was upset:

"Nothing to do with God! It’s human greed (ANC corruption taking billions from infrastructure development) and lazy people who dump all over, and “informal settlements “ settling up on flood plains and river banks."

Citizens stunned by New Year's weekend weather forecast

Briefly News previously reported that the South African Weather Service is cautioning residents across several provinces. Severe weather warnings were issued, predicting widespread rain and thunderstorms.

According to SABCNews, forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela highlighted the expectation of concentrated and widespread thundershowers in regions of Free State, the western Eastern Cape, the Northern Cape, and the western Northern West Province.

Citizens who are excited about New Year's celebrations reacted to the call for precaution on social media.

