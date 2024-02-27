The Gauteng South African Police Service defended its reasons for arresting a teenager in Hillbrow, Johannesburg

This was after the teenager was arrested after she was allegedly mistaken for being an illegal foreign national

South Africans were unimpressed by the reason and questioned the logic behind their reason

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

South Africans did not accept the reason the SAPS gave for arresting a teenager. Images: Caspar Benson and AaronAmat

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG – The Gauteng South African _Police Service defended their reason for arresting a 15-year-old in Hillbrow after they allegedly confused her for a foreign national who was in the country illegally.

SAPS defends arresting Hillbrow teenager

According to SowetanLIVE, the province's police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, said the police acted based on Section 41 of the Immigration Act. The section states that anyone who is approached on reasonable grounds by a police officer to identify themselves as a citizen or someone who is in the country legally should do so.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Nevhuhulwi also stated that the teenager did not cooperate when the police wanted to search her and asked her to identify herself. However, the girl claimed that the police ignored her when she told them she was a minor and had no ID document.

South Africans disregard the police's reasoning

Netizens on Facebook did not accept the police's reason.

Naty Xaba said:

"Unlawful arrest and unlawful detention."

Alx Mchenge said:

"Useless security."

Mashudu Rambau cliamed:

"Surely she was trafficked."

Thamsanqa Tiki-Bobani added:

"Lawsuit follows."

Collen Colenzo exclaimed:

"Let the police do their job."

Bheki Cele ordered to pay man R500,000 for wrongful arrest

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that police minister Bheki Cele was ordered to pay a man from Gauteng half a million for a wrongful arrest.

This was after the man was arrested and was accused of being a suspect in an armed robbery. The man was also detained for almost a month before he was set free.

The man sued the police minister for the wrongful arrest, which happened in 2017, and he won the case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News