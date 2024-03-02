National Treasury commissioned a report to look into Eskom's management and what could be causing so many problems

The report discovered that the top brass's lack of authority and constant interference with how Eskom is run are among some of the reasons

South Africans were not taken aback by the news and remarked that the information presented was not new

CAPE TOWN– The National Treasury commissioned a report to examine the cause of the state-owned entity's many problems. The report discovered that issues such as an absence of authority, transparency and inefficient processes contributed to the utility's woes.

Eskom's top brass weighing it down

According to Eyewitness News, the report further revealed that Kendal, Tutuka and Kusile are the worst-performing coal-fired plants providing electricity to the country. The report alo shared that Megawatt Park's constant interference has resulted in power plants that have been reliable over the years.

South Africans unsurprised by the news

Netizens on Facebook were not perturbed by the news revealed by the report about what could be causing loadshedding.

Krish Bhagwandeen said:

"Everybody knew from the day the ANC took over it would result in total failure."

Leon Kruger said:

"It's very obvious. Same people as in the government."

Pauline Quant remarked:

"Tell us something we already knew."

Wendy Isaacs:

"Not rocket science."

Cal Darley:

"How much did the report cost? I could have told them that for free."

Leon Grootboom:

"I said long ago that it's the dysfunctional management system which cadres don't have a clue of but are quick to blame others."

