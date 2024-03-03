The Economic Freedom fighters promised that if they won elections, they would establish a Gauteng roads Agency

Through this agency, the EFF said they would create 150,000 jobs in the province to fight elections

South Africans were sceptical of his promise and ruled it out as campaigning and politicking

GAUTENG– The Economic Freedom Fighters promised that if they get voted into power, they will provide 150,000 jobs to the unemployed through the proposed Gauteng Roads Agency.

EFF promises 150,000 jobs

According to SABC News, the EFF made the promise during their Dobsonville provincial manifesto launch on 2 March. Leader Julius Malema said that jobs will be created through road and housing companies owned by the state. He said he would establish a Gauteng Roads Agency to create employment opportunities.

South Africans don't believe him

Netizens on Facebook took what he said with a grain of salt and believed he was saying these things because he was campaigning for the general elections.

Thabang Mmusi said:

"Every time a political leader in SA opens his mouth, there would be an impossible promise and pathological lies."

Jerry Tshebesebe said:

"One thing I've learned is never to trust a politician."

James Kanelo said:

"These ones can't be trusted. They tend to flip-flop as long as it suits them."

Siyandah Gcabashe remarked:

"Joke of the century. Look at Ekurhuleni now."

Khipheyakhe Khipa said:

"Julius Malema is just like any other ordinary politician on the continent."

