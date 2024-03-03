The Economic Freedom Fighters is gunning to get more than 50% of the vote in the Gauteng province in the upcoming general elections

the party's chairperson in Gauteng, Nkululeko Dunga, revealed that the province is going to be under a new leadership after the 2024 elections

south Aricans dreaded having the EFF rule in Gauteng and strongly disagreed with Dunga

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

The EFF is expecting to emerge with a majority vote in the Gauteng province. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOWETO– The Economic Freedom Fighters are gunning for a majority vote in the 2024 general elections for the Gauteng province. South Africans, though, doubted the party would control Gauteng.

EFF aims for more than 50%

According to The Citizen, the party's provincial chairperson, Nkululeko Dunga, spoke during the party's provincial manifesto launch in Dobsonville in Soweto, Johannesburg, on March 1. Dnga believes that the EFF will change things in Gauteng, create jobs and put an end to loadshedding. He also noted that the party's first elections resulted in them gaining over 600,000 votes in Gauteng and added that the party had done well in campaigning for votes in the province.

Netizens disagree with Dunga

Netizens on Facebook, though, strongly disagreed that the EFF will win Gauteng.

Elizabeth Pearce said:

"Never. You are failing dismally as the finance MMC."

Sandra Cunningham said:

"God help Gauteng! I wouldn't want the ANC of EFF in control of anything in this country."

Mathetha Wa Mokadimotso Solle

"Unless Limpopo neighbours will be allowed to vote also."

Jozi Jozi remarked:

"Nice joke, please proceed with more. We need the entertainment."

Malume Mayume added:

"The EFF is very weak provincially and nationally. They're doing great at our institutions of higher learning, thanks to their EFFSC."

Julius Malema praises Mbuyiseni MNdlozi

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Julius Malema sang the praises of the party's commissar, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi.

Julius Malema compared him to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. He remarked that if a coalition government were inevitable, he would put Ndlozi up for Gauteng's leadership.

South Africans agreed with Malema and added that Ndlozi is very intelligent. One even said that he may be the most sensible party member.

Source: Briefly News