The Economic Freedom Fighter's leader, Julius Malema, had a lot of beautiful words to say about senior member and commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi

Malema waxed lyrical about Ndlozi and emphasised the qualities he admired in him as a potential leader

He even hinted that should the EFF enter into coalition with the ANC, he might put his name up for the role of Gauteng's premier

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State Of the Nation Address, politician-related news, elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

Julius Malema showed Ndlozi a lot of love and praise. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG– The Economic Freedom Fightwr's president, Julius Malema, sang the praises of MP and party commissar Mbuyiseni Ndozi, whom he believes has leadership qualities that could lead a province. In the same breath, he swiped at Gauteng Premier and slammed him, accusing him of faking jobs.

Malema praises Ndlozi and slams Lesufi

According to TimesLIVE, Malema spoke during an interview with Kaya FM, where he compared Ndlozi and Panyaza Lesufi. In the comparison, Ndlozi shone. He praised Ndlozi and said that God favoured Ndlozi, as he was brilliant and had an excellent singing voice. He added that should the EFF get into a coalition with the ruling party and he presented Ndlozi as a candidate for the premiership in opposition to the ANC's Lesufi, Ndlozi would outclass Lesufi.

By contrast, he slammed Lesufi's job creation drives like Nasi iSpani and attacked him for handing appointment letters to job hopefuls at Orlando Stadium. He accused him of stripping the job hunters of their dignity by calling them out in public instead of giving them their letters in private.

Sluth Africans laud Ndlozi

Netizens on Facebook also had a lot of positive things to say about Ndlozi.

Hupakeatsama Wale Bakajuju said:

"The only guy who makes sense in that political party."

Ole Legote added:

"Sadly, the same can't be said about his CIC."

Emmanuel Nxumalo remarked:

"And the EFF can do good with Ndlozi as its president."

Poroza Mokgatla added:

"Good things must be praised."

Peter Bachtis pointed out:

"And he has a razor-sharp tongue and a wicked sense of humour!"

Ndlozi called on South Africans to pray for Zahara

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mbuyiseni Ndlozi called South Africans to pray for the late singer Zahaha.

This was after Zahara was fighting for her life in hospital, a battle which she unfortunately lost as she died.

Many joined in prayer for Zahara and had wished that she stopped drinking alcohol.

Source: Briefly News