Gauteng's unemployment problem has been highlighted by Panyaza Lesufi's Nasi Ispani jobs campaign

The recruitment campaign has received 1.2 million applications for 8 000 vacant positions

Lesufi said that more vacancies will be created until July 2024 to try to place the applicants

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's Nasi Ispani campaign has thrust the depths of the province's unemployment problem into the limelight.

The unemployment crisis in Gauteng has been highlighted by Panyaza Lesufi's Nasi Ispani jobs campaign. Image: Papi Morake & Luca Sola

Source: Getty Images

Lesufi revealed that the job recruitment programme received an astonishing 1.2 million applications since the drive was launched on 16 June, EWN reported.

The conundrum the Gauteng government now faces comes from the fact that there are only 8 000 vacancies across departments.

Gauteng government to create more jobs until July 2024

The Nasi Ispani campaign forms part of a problem-solving initiative to solve the unemployment problem in SA, with the promise of programmes to follow.

However, the sheer volume of applications for Nasi Ispani has killed the prospect of more recruitment drives, Lesufi said.

The premier did promise that the government would release more vacancies until July 2024, for which the 1.2 million applicants will be considered, News24 report.

South Africans floored by number of Nasi Ispani applications

Below are some comments:

@AndrewH38127750 asked:

"Do you really think they're going to go through 1.2m applications? The cadres are already selected."

@uncleMo_jhb said:

"This is sad."

@PaddyBush claimed:

"This is how @Lesufi will be remembered: Over-promise under-deliver. Just another windgat politician!"

@Hattiaab remarked:

"I hope he now realises what the real unemployment rate is in real numbers."

@MzilikaziDon added:

"It's a very sad record. Actually, it's a shameful record. Actually, it is both sad and shameful."

