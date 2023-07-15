Panyaza Lesufi’s Nasi Ispani Campaign Highlights Gauteng's Unemployment Problem, 1.2 Million Apply for 8K Jobs
- Gauteng's unemployment problem has been highlighted by Panyaza Lesufi's Nasi Ispani jobs campaign
- The recruitment campaign has received 1.2 million applications for 8 000 vacant positions
- Lesufi said that more vacancies will be created until July 2024 to try to place the applicants
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi's Nasi Ispani campaign has thrust the depths of the province's unemployment problem into the limelight.
Lesufi revealed that the job recruitment programme received an astonishing 1.2 million applications since the drive was launched on 16 June, EWN reported.
The conundrum the Gauteng government now faces comes from the fact that there are only 8 000 vacancies across departments.
Gauteng government to create more jobs until July 2024
The Nasi Ispani campaign forms part of a problem-solving initiative to solve the unemployment problem in SA, with the promise of programmes to follow.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
However, the sheer volume of applications for Nasi Ispani has killed the prospect of more recruitment drives, Lesufi said.
The premier did promise that the government would release more vacancies until July 2024, for which the 1.2 million applicants will be considered, News24 report.
South Africans floored by number of Nasi Ispani applications
Below are some comments:
@AndrewH38127750 asked:
"Do you really think they're going to go through 1.2m applications? The cadres are already selected."
@uncleMo_jhb said:
"This is sad."
@PaddyBush claimed:
"This is how @Lesufi will be remembered: Over-promise under-deliver. Just another windgat politician!"
@Hattiaab remarked:
"I hope he now realises what the real unemployment rate is in real numbers."
@MzilikaziDon added:
"It's a very sad record. Actually, it's a shameful record. Actually, it is both sad and shameful."
Panyaza Lesufi explains why deploying SANDF to stem illegal mining won’t be easy amid intensified calls
Earlier, Briefly News reported that Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi attempted to explain why deploying the South African National Defence Force to tackle illegal mining in the province would be challenging.
According to Lesufi, while the province has called for the army to deal with the illegal mining problem, the process is highly regulated, TimesLIVE reported.
Lesudi said President Cyril Ramaphosa would have to gazette the deployment and consult opposition parties in the legislature.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News