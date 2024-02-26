The speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, may be in trouble after she increased the Parliament's secretary's salary by almost 70%

Parliament is giving her until next week, Monday, 4 March 2024, to give written explanations for the increase

South Africans are not surprised but nonetheless disappointed, accusing Mapisa-Nqakula of corrupt activities

CAPE TOWN – National Assembly's speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, could be in hot water after she increased Parliament's secretary, Xolile George's salary by almost 70% shortly after being appointed.

National Assembly speaker in hot water

According to Eyewitness News, Mapisa-Nqakula approved the increase after George had worked in the position for less than a year. The salary increase surpasses the R2.6 million Parliament set aside for the position. Furthermore, Mapisa-Nqauka made up her mind without consulting other political parties.

The Powers and Privileges Committee reportedly sent Mapisa-Nqakula a letter informing her they were considering whether she breached her oath when she adjusted George's salary to R4.4 million.

South Africans condemn speaker's alleged act

South Africans on Facebook took Mapisa-Nqakula to task for acting unilaterally.

Sothandokuhle Mbaleki Gwele wtote:

"It's nice to be politicians. They're busy fighting our mere 7.5% increase while they earn millions."

Willie Botes asked:

"If the president and ministers steal, why not the secretary, as it's part of the ANC to steal?"

Mthokozisi Thulas Nzimande added:

"We are led, shame. We're heading to the state of Zimbabwe under this government."

Dean Mohale was angry.

"Corrupt fools lead us."

Paul Marsden added:

"South African taxpayers have become the ATM for corrupt ANC politicians."

