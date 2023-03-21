National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has offered South Africa’s support and loyalty to Russia

Mapisa-Nqakula left many South Africans fuming with her remarks at the Russia-Africa parliamentary conference

Meanwhile, SA may arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin following a warrant of arrest being issued against him

MOSCOW - Despite widespread criticism, South Africa has vowed to continue maintaining ties with Russia.

Parliament Speaker Mapisa-Nqakula said South Africa will remain loyal to Russia. Image: Jaco Marais

Source: Getty Images

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula made the remarks at the second Russia-Africa parliamentary conference in Moscow. Her comments left many fuming on social media.

During her address, Mapisa-Nqakula said South Africa will continue to support Russia. She said the country will lean on Moscow and continue to support the people of Russia, according to EWN.

The National Assembly also advocated for Africa to obtain a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council. She said the continent would continue to have conflicts if it was not awarded the honour.

The event was also addressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. He pledged to support African nations in training, education and nuclear energy.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, said government is aware of its legal responsibility as Putin is expected to visit. According to Reuters, the comments came after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant of arrest for the Russian president.

Citizens express anger over SA’s support to Russia

Douglas Hollis said:

“So much for 'neutrality'.”

Wokoz H Bkm commented:

“Supporting doesn't make Russia win the war.”

Doubt Sea Rober Mlotshwa posted:

“Madam, please face reality... Russia has nothing to offer.”

Nhlanhla Ka Bhebhe wrote:

“And will you arrest Putin in August when he comes for Brics?”

Bafana Hoodrapper Maseko added:

“Rubble is worth a penny, how are they going to support us economically? Somebody, please explain.”

