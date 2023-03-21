EFF supporters camped outside the ANC headquarters and made their presence felt

Party members vowed to continue picketing outside Luthuli House to demand President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation

Despite many citizens supporting the national shutdown, most are unconvinced that Ramaphosa will step down

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

JOHANNESBURG - Some supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters camped outside Luthuli House following the national shutdown on Monday, 20 March.

EFF supporters camped outside the ANC's headquarters on Monday, 21 March. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

The group marched across the City of Johannesburg, demanding the removal of President Cyril Ramaphosa. Party members vowed to continue picketing outside the African National Congress headquarters until they see action.

Addressing supporters, EFF Johannesburg Deputy Chairperson Victor Senyatso said they would continue protesting until electricity is restored in the country and Ramaphosa is removed from office. He said that communities have been called on to join the fight, according to TimesLIVE.

Senyatso blamed the government for purposely implementing power cuts, saying loadshedding is a “man-made” issue. He added that the country has the resources to keep the power on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Meanwhile, EFF Leader Julius Malema addressed supporters outside the Sefako Makgatho presidential guesthouse. He accused the ANC of turning away from its core values.

Malema also denounced Ramaphosa as the country’s leader, saying that the president should step down, EWN reported.

Mzansi says President Cyril Ramaphosa won’t resign

Deepak Ishwardutt said:

“Ramaphosa will remain president. Loadshedding will continue. Eskom increase effective 1 April 2023. Nothing changes.”

Khodani Keith Munyai commented:

“Thanks EFF for entertaining us with fun walks today. But next month and next year Ramaphosa will still be SA president.”

Andy Sanele Mkhize posted:

“So, the march was in Pretoria and JHB only vele? Because the rest of the country is a very chilled, shame.”

Mark Wren wrote:

“And tomorrow morning nothing will have changed. Ramaphala will still be president, Eishkom and NERSA will still be giving it to us dry.”

Larry Badela added:

“They can March till tomorrow, no change.”

National shutdown: Joburg CBD residents vow to prevent looting, SA says: “Looting is an ANC thing”

Briefly News also reported that a group of community members in the Johannesburg CBD planned to defend businesses in the area during the national shutdown.

While most shops were closed, some residents were ready to defend businesses from looters as the Economic Freedom Fighters' protest raged on.

Armed with a sjambok, Gudda Ngubane told TimesLIVE that he was ready to deal with those who caused trouble. He said police presence in the area was high, with officers located on most streets.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News