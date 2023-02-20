US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Ukraine on February 20, days before the first anniversary of Russia's unprovoked attack

Joe Biden met Volodymyr Zelenskyy and promised more military aid for Ukraine to defeat Russia

Biden's visit has been described as a clear signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the US and its allies remain committed to supporting Ukraine

US President Joe Biden made a secret trip to an active war zone in Ukraine on Monday, February 20, 2023, just days before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Observers compared the visit to similar former presidents George Bush and Barak Obama's trips to Iraq and Afghanistan.

It is also considered as a massive support to Ukraine and Volodymyr Zenlenskyy's defence of his country against Russia's widely-condemned invasion.

L-R: Joe Biden and Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a warm embrace, and Biden shakes First Lady Olena Zelenska's hand as Volodymyr watches on. Source: Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Details of the trip, particularly places Biden is visiting, have been embargoed for security reasons.

Anton Gerashchenko, the advisor to Ukraine’s Minister of Internal Affairs, tweeted on Monday that Biden’s visit is an act of incredible bravery.

“It is a strong symbol of support and friendship. It is a direct and very clear signal for Putin. Ukraine will win! Sincere admiration and gratitude from all Ukrainians!”

In some of the photos published on social media by Anton Gerashchenko, Zelenskyy is captured tightly hugging the US president.

Biden’s visit comes amid Ukraine’s request for more weapons to defeat Russia.

According to people with a deep understanding of US foreign policy, the visit is designed to show the world, especially Russian President Vladimir Putin, that the United States and its allies remain committed to supporting Ukraine almost one year after Russia’s full-scale invasion.

US media giant, New York Times, which has been providing live updates of Biden's visit, has said the US president flew out of Ukraine after promising more military aid for Ukraine.

The brief visit by Biden to Kyiv is his first since the war broke out.

Akufo-Addo laments the impact of Russia's war on Ghana

In a separate story, Ghana's leading news site YEN.com.gh reported in September last year that Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo repeated his conviction that the Russian-Ukrainian war has dealt a heavy blow to the country's economy and the economies of other African countries.

According to him, each bullet or bomb hitting a target in Ukraine hits African pockets directly, exacerbating the ongoing economic crisis on the continent.

Speaking at the UN General Assembly held in New York, USA, last year, Akufo-Addo said the invasion had aggravated an already worsening economic situation in Ghana and Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh