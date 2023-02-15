Former African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus offered support to Russia’s war in Ukraine

Niehaus met with Russia’s ambassador to South Africa, Ilya Igorevich Rogachev, on Wednesday, 15 February

Many social media users have speculated that the visit was a way for the politician to ask for donations

PRETORIA - Despite South Africa’s neutral stance on Russia’s war in Ukraine, expelled African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus offered support to Moscow.

Expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus visited Russia’s Ambassador to South Africa Ilya Igorevich Rogachev. Image: Getty image & @niehaus_carl

The controversial individual, who has launched his own political movement, met with Russia’s Ambassador to South Africa, Ilya Igorevich Rogachev, on Wednesday, 15 February. His visit came ahead of the first anniversary of the deadly war.

Taking to Twitter, Niehaus pledged his support to Russia’s war and said:

“Just concluded an excellent meeting together with comrade Nkosentsha Shezi with Russian Ambassador Ilya Igorevich Rogachev, briefing him about the Radical Economic Transformation Movement (RETMO).”

EX-ANC member Carl Niehaus’ remarks leave Mzansi annoyed

@SibusisoThabede said:

“By the looks of this, the Russians are looking under desert rocks for friends or they are playing nice whilst just having a smoke!”

@IamAnAfricann commented:

“I’m sure he went looking for donations since it’s all about money and stomach politics.”

@Sipho14J posted:

“Another scam how did you pull this one off? In which capacity do you meet a Russian Ambassador and on what basis?”

@ChristianHLau wrote:

“Did you ask for money? You asked for money, didn't you?”

@Rudzani12328748 added:

“You are only going to ask for money and that's your special military operation is failing in Ukraine. Slava Ukraine.”

SA government comes under fire for neutral stance on Russian war

Meanwhile, South Africa’s government continues to leave many angered with its failure to condemn the war in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov recently visited his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor in Pretoria.

According to The Citizen, Pandor said she hoped the visit would strengthen ties between the two countries. She also thanked Lavrov for a “wonderful” meeting.

