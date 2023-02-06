The Radical Economic Transformation Movement (Retmo) is believed to be keen on adding its name to the ballet page of the national elections in 2024

The political organisation is believed to have also received major support from some former African National Congress (ANC) members

An ANC faction chairperson called for members who supported former President Jacob Zuma and secretary-general Ace Magashule to join Retmo

JOHANNESBURG - The Radical Economic Transformation Movement (Retmo), founded by former African National Congress (ANC) member Carl Niehaus, has also been reportedly gaining support from the ruling party

According to City Press, some former ANC leaders worked together to establish the organisation, such as party secretary-general Ace Magashule and former national executive committee member, Tony Yengeni.

The party also called for ANC members who support former President Jacob Zuma and Magashule to join Niehaus’ movement. ANC radical economic transformation faction chairperson Nkosentsha Shezi told the publication that the ANC fears its support will be reduced significantly.

He added that Magashule and other leaders have openly supported Retmo. Shezi believes it was an indication of discontent with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.

The political movement members have hinted that the organisation may be vying for the national elections in 2024.

The movement’s chairperson recently outlined a 10-point plan that the organisation will focus on. Part of the movement’s plans included land expropriation without compensation, reversing the privatisation of state-owned enterprises and tackling issues surrounding undocumented migrants.

Meanwhile, Niehaus also told SABC News that the ANC has changed and no longer stands for radical economic transformation. He also labelled the ANC as a “reformist party” that fails to challenge the foundation of the country’s economy.

Carl Niehaus’ plans for Retmo aren't impressing Mzansi

Sisulu rubbished claims of supporting Niehaus’ RET movement, saying she won’t be used to "spread rumours”

Briefly News also reported that the Minster of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu is not impressed with claims that expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus was recruiting the tourism minister to join his NPO, the Radical Economic Transformation Movement (Retmo).

Sisulu did not mince her words when she made her dissatisfaction clear in a spicy tweet.

The tourism minister wrote:

"Agenda-driven reporting of this nature must never be allowed to flourish. I will not allow my name to be used to spread [rumours] and untruths."

