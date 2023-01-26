Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu had tongues wagging online by giving the media a piece of her mind

Sisulu clapped back at claims that she was joining Carl Niehaus' Radical Economic Transformation Movement

Some South Africans believe there is truth to the so-called rumours and Sisulu is merely trying to cover her back

PRETORIA - The Minster of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu is not impressed with claims that expelled ANC member Carl Niehaus was recruiting the tourism minister to join his NPO, the Radical Economic Transformation Movement (Retmo).

Sisulu did not mince her words when she made her dissatisfaction clear in a spicy tweet.

The tourism minister wrote:

"Agenda-driven reporting of this nature must never be allowed to flourish. I will not allow my name to be used to spread [rumours] and untruths."

The report Sisulu was referring to was an article published by IOL that claimed that Niehaus was looking toward the tourism minister, former president Jacob Zuma and former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.

According to the publication, Niehaus claimed that the three senior ANC members were not opposed to the idea of Retmo. The shunned former member of the ruling party said it is not clear yet how involved the trio will be in the movement and their degree of participation is completely up to them.

Use pictures to "expose" Lindiwe Sisulu of cosying up to Carl Niehaus

Doubtful South Africans took to the comments section of Sisulu's tweet to post pictures of her and Niehaus claiming the minister was preparing herself for defection.

The tourism minister was quick to clear the air claiming she was pictured at an event that the military veterans invited her to in a professional capacity which had nothing to do with Niehaus.

Another netizen commented that claims were not rumours and citizens were wise to what the minister was up to, to which Sisulu responded:

"I was born and brought up in the ANC. I will fight within the ANC to return it to its true values. Why would you think I would leave? This article is just poisonous lies intended to join dots that don’t exist."

South Africans respond to Sisulu's scathing tweet about supporting RET Movement

@maggsnaidu asked:

"What are you gonna do about it?"

@oseabi1 questioned:

"I thought independent media were your friends, what happened?"

@Thabelo_Ngwenya claimed:

"Before the conference, you didn't have a problem with these stories."

@LandOfBlackOuts suggested:

"Be a sport and join & take some comrades with. You’ll be doing the country a favour."

