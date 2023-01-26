An ANC Women's League leader who was assaulted by a mob of angry protesters in the Eastern Cape has spoken out about the ordeal

Nonkuku Dube said that while protesters threatened her and cussed at her, she legitimately thought they would kill her because she was a woman

In the end, Dube credits the viral wig-snatching moment for saving her life because it helped her get away from the crowd

EASTERN CAPE - An African National Congress Women's League (ANCWL) leader had to endure a terrifying and humiliating moment when her wig was snatched off her head by an angry mob of protesters in Komani, Eastern Cape.

ANCWL leader Nokuku Dube speaks out about having her wig snatched off by protesters. Image: @Patricia_Bantom

A video of the incident spread across social media like wildfire and now the Eastern Cape ANCWL task team convener Nokuku Dube has opened up about the terrifying incident.

Dube said that while the angry mob cornered, berated and threatened her with assault, she has a legitimate fear that she would be killed by the mob because she was a woman.

Dube said:

"The protesters did not confront two ANC men who went through before me."

According to the ANCWL task team convener, one of the protestors said that they would have shot her if his gun had a silencer to send a message to the ANC, TimesLIVE reported.

But the wig-snatching moment that shocked South Africa is one Dube will always be grateful for because while the ANC member said it was demeaning Dube claims it also saved her life.

Dube described when the wig was snatched from behind it gave her the opportunity to run after the person who had it and get away from the crowd.

Dube recounted:

"This is how I got away"

South Africans react to Nokuku Dube's wig being snatched

Many South Africans flocked to the comments section of the wig-snatching video to condemn the incident.

Below are some reactions:

@prettyak23 commented

"That sounds like promoting black-on-black hate and crime. I don’t support or agree with what ANC is doing but to embarrass a woman like that is unacceptable."

@CRangataJ added:

"Okay guys, not like this."

@Sir_Aro said:

"This is sad."

@mdaka69 stated:

"Unacceptable and violent."

@VusiTwala01 stated:

"That's uncalled-for."

EFF’s Godrich Gardee weighs in on ANC member getting wig snatched, calls for end to gender-based violence

Earlier, Briefly News reported that while many found the viral video of a woman from the African National Congress (ANC) having her wig snatched humorous, former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary general Godrich Gardee did not share the same sentiments.

He slammed protesters for grabbing the wig off the woman and running away during a demonstration. In the viral video, the official chased after the protester as the crowd could be heard laughing.

Taking to Twitter, Gardee condemned the incident and said citizens should shun those who humiliate women.

