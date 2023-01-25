A little girl expressed in the most adorable way how the scorching weather is affecting her in a viral clip

She said she could not handle the heatwave in the country and felt like she was being burnt by fire

Social media users could totally relate to her frustrations and they wrote comments offering virtual comfort

A little says she can't stand the heatwave. Image: @justicemunyai968/TikTok

A video of a young girl talking about the extremely hot temperatures in the country left Mzansi in stitches. She said the heat was making her feel like she was being boiled or burned with fire.

In the clip posted by @justicemunyai968, the girl fluently spoke her mind in English and Xhosa and people were amused by her over-the-top character.

Her face was visibly flushed in the TikTok video, proving that she was really feeling the full might of the sun. The girl mentioned that she desperately needed a swimming pool to cool down because the heat was becoming unbearable.

Watch the TikTok video below

TikTok comments on the little girl talking about the heatwave

Some netizens joked and said the girl sounded like an old lady with plenty of life experience.

@ziiyandaaa posted:

"And you can see her face is red."

@mpilohkhumalo wrote:

"I love how bilingual she is. Cutie pie."

@ritamorgan26 commented:

"And then you call the father to tell him, the child needs a pool and he thinks it's a lie."

@mphosefudi posted:

"I knew she was Xhosa even before the Xhosa part came."

@kj.8064 mentioned:

"My God, she is so cute! Please take her to the swimming pool!"

@joelbyjoel added:

"I was waiting for her to say heater. She is so cute."

@dbae_ asked:

"Is this a mature being trapped in this little human?"

@girlsonly2006_ posted:

"She is not lying, she is even red from burning."

