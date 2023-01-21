Social media users came to a standstill when a video of a large snake being cooked went viral

The viral video of the python chopped into three pieces and placed on a braai stand gave netizens chills

Many flooded the post's comments section with mixed reactions about why people should not eat snakes

Social media users have shared mixed reactions to a video of a dead snake moving. Image: Getty Images and @Naija_PR.

Netizens had jaws on the floor when they came across a video of a chopped snake moving while on the braai stand.

The viral video shared by South African singer and dancer Moonchild Sanelly on her Twitter page showed the snake cut into three large pieces moving after being exposed to the fire.

Social media users respond to the video

As expected the video gave peeps flooded to the post's comments sections to share mixed reactions. Many expressed how the clip gave them chill and will never eat snakes in their live while the scientific ones explained that there was nothing out of the ordinary with the movement as it was just the nerves.

@AtticusDavid said:

"I've seen the same with freshly killed cow."

@ands2 added:

"I've heard even human body's move during cremation."

@dideestars commented:

"I would rather drink sewer water any day ."

@iam_YoungShozy noted:

"Muscle reaction, I’ll eat it there is nothing mysterious about this. A freshly cut beef Will react this way on certain circumstance, catfish as well. Y’all over religiously and think the world is Nollywood smh."

@James49307004 wrote:

"It’s cold blooded that doesn’t need much oxygen,they can move after their head get chopped off but for some minutes."

Irish girl in Mzansi drinks Mageu for first time and her reaction is priceless in viral video

In other news, Briefly News reported that a woman from Ireland is making the most of her time in South Africa trying out different cuisines. A few days ago she checked Mageu off her list when she tasted Mzansi's drinkable sour porridge.

She can be seen on her page @joannaevelynb, smelling the drink before taking a huge sip.

Initially, she was shocked by the strong smell of the fermented porridge but braced herself for the big gulp. The Irish lady compared Mageu to blended bananas in the clip, and she stopped herself from choking during the review.

