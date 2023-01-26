DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi, has revealed on Instagram that her assault case has been postponed due to irregular loadshedding schedules

The star is accused of punching her old neighbour Cindy O’Neil in 2019 and the court case has been ongoing since then

Reacting to the case postponement, peeps felt sorry for the former dancer and decided to show her love in the comments section

DJ Tira's wife, Gugu Khathi, had her assault case postponed due to loadshedding. The famous wife of the Durban-based DJ is accused of punching her old neighbour, Cindy O’Neil, in 2019.

DJ Tira's wife Gugu Khathi shared a clip on Instagram addressing the assault case that was opened against her in 2019 by her old neighbour. Image: @gugu.khathi

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reports that both parties pointed fingers at each other at the time and decided to open a case against each other at the Honeydew Police Station. The assault case has been ongoing for four years.

Taking to her Instagram page, Gugu revealed that her last day in court was supposed to be on Wednesday, January 25, but loadshedding delayed the court verdict.

“We were supposed to hear judgment against Miss Cynthia O’Neil. Guys this loadshedding thing. Can you meet us halfway? I can’t. I need results. I need this case behind me. I need to clear my name. I need to move on with my life.”

Check out Gugu's clip detailing the court case below:

Mzansi expresses support for Gugu Khathi amid the postponement of the assault case

People took to the comments section to offer advice and send love to Gugu, who appeared tired of the unresolved court case.

@tutumndaweni said:

"But Gugu, you can settle this outside of the court. Just please send someone brave to ask for forgiveness. There's no doubt that this woman is also guilty. I hope she wasn't drunk when you guys fought which is the cause of the bruises! Was she tested for alcohol??"

@amarobhane_musiq shared:

"Hope you go through with it."

@bee111gp posted:

"I remember the story and I thought it was long resolved."

@sninimati replied:

"Yoh friend we are so over this case."

@nomathamsanqawatala commented:

"I know Gugs it’s been dragging. Askies mntase all fall into place mntase."

@sizovena wrote:

"Sending love, strength and umoyo."

@zwanani6636 reacted:

"I don't know what happened but wenza kahle wamshaya"

@mfundodazzling added:

"Aah Ms Khathi, I can hear the exhaustion in your voice. You're almost at the finish line. Strength to you"

