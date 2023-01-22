Bontle Modiselle went on social media to reflect on her Big Brother Titans performance at the launch of the show

She wrote a long post on Instagram thanking the show for giving her the opportunity to dance in front of millions of viewers

Her followers and fans commented on her post and said she and her fellow dancers killed their performance

Bontle Modiselle reflects on the 'Big Brother Titans' performance.

Bontle Modiselle was still high off her Big Brother Titans performance that took place on January 15. She expressed gratitude to everyone involved and said it was the perfect start to 2023.

"We had to start the year in a major way, and I’m grateful for the power and beauty of this moment. If you know, you know. To every single person who was a part of our #BigBrotherTitans performances, thank you."

The dancer listed her team members who took the stage with her at the launch and posted a video from the memorable night.

Your professionalism, your brilliance, your experience and your artistry lived, both in rehearsals and on stage. Thank you for respecting what it is that’s brought us all together, and our love for it, over and above everything else. Each one of you were incredibly essential and important to make it what it needed to be. My appreciation and respect for you know no bounds.

Bontle gave a special shout-out to amapiano singer Boohle and Nigerian superstar Dbanj who were the musical performers of the night.

@miss.louissa said

"The performance was everything and more, well done guys.❤️"

@iamyvette_n posted:

"It was beautiful to watch and see you all together, killing it! As per usual! Keep pushing guys! We're here for it! All of it! "

@phumi_mkhize1 mentioned:

"Proud of you Bontle. The pull-up of others is great."

@b_mosekwa commented:

"It was beautiful to watch.❤️"

@iam_blvckrose stated:

"You are a legend."

@callherthato wrote

"I am forever and always grateful, a dancer’s dream! You are light and may you continue to lift others as you rise. "

