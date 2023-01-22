Beyoncé dazzled an elite audience at Atlantis The Royal hotel in Dubai and proved why she's the best performing artist

It was the superstar's first time hitting the stage in five years, and she didn't disappoint the organisers of the event

Social media users wrecked their brains trying to figure out what the art and symbols in the show meant

Beyoncé performs at a hotel in Dubai. Image: @Phil_Lewis and @beyoncebrasil

Source: Twitter

Beyoncé was paid R412 million ($25m) to put up a spectacular show in Dubai in front of 1500 spectators.

The US star's performance marked the opening of Atlantis The Royal which has been dubbed as the most ultra-luxury resort in the world.

It was the 41-year-old singer's first concert since 2018 and the set lasted for 90 minutes. She sang her hit songs and at one point her daughter Blue Ivy joined her on stage.

Entertainment personalities like Chloe and Halle Bailey, Kendall Jenner and Nia Long were in attendance and posed for pictures on the blue carpet before the show.

Apparently, no phones or cameras were allowed at the event and security was ordered to kick out concertgoers who took pictures and videos, reported SkyNews.

Those rules were clearly broken because people posted a lot of snippets from the show on social media, and it looked like a world-class production.

Beyoncé's fans react on social media

@DC3_SQUAD said:

"The water. The fire. Beyonce was as spectacular as these elements on stage and in the air in Dubai. What a show. What a time to be alive. I cried. All these years and the force that is Beyoncé still take my breath away."

@jaereevo posted:

"I had the time of my life! Thank you."

@hazelebaby wrote:

"She is the greatest of all time. "

@iamkk93 added:

"Man, she performed 28 songs with choreographed dances and outfit changes. She gave them $24 million worth of a show."

@thatsgregsavage commented:

"Somebody decipher this for me. Something is dark about this. I feel it in my gizzards."

@k.wettt mentioned:

"Somebody is going to turn this into an Illuminati conspiracy think piece by tonight."

@cindy_mayweather__ added:

"Blue out here performing in Dubai for 24 million with her momma for 1hr, she won.

