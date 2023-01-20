Beyoncé has been reportedly booked for over R414 million for a performance in Dubai for a private event

According to reliable sources, the American superstar will open the lush hotel, Atlantis The Royal

Reacting to the news, peeps shared mixed reactions, with some criticising the star while others said the huge booking fee is a win-win situation

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Beyoncé's alleged R414 million booking fee for a Dubai private event has people talking.

Beyoncé's R414 million booking fee has netizens sharing mixed reactions on Twitter. Image: Kevin Mazur and Jon Kpoaloff

Source: Getty Images

According to Arabian Business, the singer will headline the grand opening of the lavish hotel Atlantis The Royal. The Spirit hitmaker will be paid $24 million, which is R414 225 600 when converted into rands.

A tweet by @B7Album confirmed that Beyoncé has already started to rehearse for the lush event. The tweep shared a clip and claimed the superstar was rehearsing her smash hit Crazy in Love.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Netizens react to Beyoncé headlining Dubai concert for over R414 million

@DailyLoud spread the news on Twitter by sharing a post and peeps couldn't help but crack porta-potty jokes.

In 2022, Dubai was involved in a messy controversy when its wealthy male citizens were accused of disgusting acts. According to IOL, one of those strange acts involves some Dubai men paying Instagram influencers to defecate on their faces.

Check out peeps' reactions below:

@elitecompany41 said:

"People think that this hotel is paying $24M for one performance but she’s essentially influencing and promoting for people to stay in that hotel for years to come. This is a long-term investment."

@lex_vel4 shared:

"We all know what happens in Dubai stays in Dubai."

@Siya_TshabalaIa posted:

"D*mn these Arab guys are so rich they can buy a billionaire's wife literally. That's next-level money."

@FatBoyChoji replied:

"We heard about those private Dubai parties."

@BoyCommentator commented:

"Arabs really swimming in cash."

@IDC__BRO wrote:

"Yea I don’t think she’s been hired for the type of “performance” you’re thinking."

@Mr_Ever_Happy added:

"I converted this money into my country's currency, but it's a budget for the whole ministry for a financial year."

DJ Maphorisa defends R300K booking fee, says it’s discounted fees, Mzansi shook

In similar news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's booking fees of R200k for indoor events and R300k for outdoor events caused quite a stir on Twitter.

Tweeps were shaken not only by the booking fees but also by the additional costs for promoters, which included R28K for Visas and transportation. According to ZAlebs, they also demand a five-star hotel for both of them, nine standard rooms and tight security.

However, DJ Maphorisa also took to Twitter to criticise promoters. The Abalele hitmaker even threatened to stop performing at events and instead put on his own shows.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News