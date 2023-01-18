Award-winning rapper AKA left people talking on social media after he posted a video of himself showing off his dance moves

The rapper is currently having the best time of his life in California where he took the video

People have since commented on Supa Mega's dance moves. One person said: "I see you trying the west coast moves Mega. Okay, let's go!"

AKA busts some moves in California. Image: @akaworldwide

Source: Instagram

The Composure hitmaker, AKA, recently posted a video on Twitter, giving fans a sneak peek inside his California trip.

Taking to Instagram, the star shared that he arrived safely in the USA with the love of his life, Nadia Naka and will be part of the WWE audience in Cincinnati. He wrote:

"After over 24 hours of travel, we’ve finally arrived in Cincinnati, OH … tomorrow night I’ll be @wwe MONDAY NIGHT RAW, drinking some and watching my homie @thegiantomos & @the305mvp putting in WORK … aww man, Praise God what a time to be alive."

Fans react to AKA's dance moves

Many fans found AKA's moves funny and commented that he needs practice. @TipzyLee said:

"Your C-Walk needs some polishing Mega."

@Kenpachi_Trader wrote:

"Next thing someone gets shot for doing the creep walk in a neighborhood he doesn't know."

@dante_lway responded:

"At least you not throwing hand signs lol."

@kabelodioka said:

"SA celebrities outside Africa are like street kids."

@PoppyM2022:

"That guy running for his life and y’all dancing ."

A look inside AKA and Nadia Nakai's Sun City family vacation: "A well-earned rest"

In another article, Briefly News reported that AKA and Nadia took their families on vacation in Sun City.

Award-winning rappers Nadia Nakai and AKA started the year on a high note and continue to serve couple goals. In early January 2023, they shared cute snaps on social media as they were having a good time in Sun City, North West.

Fans flooded the couple's comments section, showering them with sweet messages and wishing them well in their relationship. One person said: "Saw you....you looking fabulous #family vibes, loved how chilled you are, and we didn't even wanna disturb your space. Keep up being original mcwaa."

