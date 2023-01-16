Never Loved Anyone hitmaker DJ Shimza's DJing talent has sparked a heated debate on social media

A tweep by the Twitter handle @Lord_4D started the conversation by sharing a video claiming the South African DJ is the best in Mzansi

After viewing the clip, peeps strongly disagreed, saying according to what they heard in the short footage, there are way better DJs than him in SA

Mzansi's love for DJ Shimza's music is running low.

A video of DJ Shimza rocking a lit crowd has unimpressed Twitter users. Image: @shimza.dj

The famous DJ is one of the leading musicians in South Africa. According to TshisaLIVE, not only does Shimza's music speak for itself, but his ability to gather huge crowds, not only in Mzansi, has been praised by online users before.

However, a clip that was recently shared by @Lord_4D has Twitter users scratching their heads about the Shimza's DJing skills.

DJ Shimza's DJing skills called into question on Twitter

After seeing the caption of the clip, which claimed that Shimza is the best DJ in South Africa, Mzansi strongly disagreed. Peeps said the video is proof that there are many local DJs that know their way around the DJ set better than him.

@TlamiChulo said:

"He was so satisfied with himself?"

@ToyMakwati shared:

"I'd walk out of the club."

@Nolwazii_K posted:

"I’m gonna need us to start being honest."

@ssnllv replied:

"Well that was underwhelming."

@Sesss____ commented:

"You knew what you were doing when you tweeted this."

@_NolwaziN wrote:

"This is horrible."

@clearazzcrystal reacted:

"Me, I would’ve thrown a beer can at him."

@NonhleMadida also shared:

"Worst video to use as a reference."

@Lulu_mng added:

"I don’t think so pal."

DJ Shimza fills up Sun Bet Arena and posts videos and pictures from successful event

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza pulled off a world-class concert on Saturday night at Sun Bet Arena at Times Square in Pretoria.

The event was so lit, concert-goers took to social media to share pictures and videos from their sizzling night.

In the videos, thousands of people could be seen enjoying the music performed by the DJ and the star-studded line-up.

