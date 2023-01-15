Social media users have shared hilarious reactions to a video of Drake's doppelganger dancing to an Amapiano song

Peeps said at first glance the guy looked like the multiple awards-winning Canadian rapper

In the video, the guy shows off some uncoordinated Amapiano moves that left peeps in tears

Social media has made us come across people who bore striking resemblance to some of our fav celebs. Many times, people need to take second glances to confirm if it's not the celebrity.

Netizens have shared hilarious reactions to a viral video of Drake's lookalike enjoying an Amapiano song. Image: @everythingsamusic.

Source: Instagram

A video making rounds on social media had many South Africans howling with laughter after seeing a local guy who looks like God's Plan rapper, Drake getting down to an Amapiano song.

In the video, the SA version of Drake who even had cornrows like what the star usually rocks confused peeps for a moment.

Fans share hilarious comments

Reacting to the post shared by the popular page @everythingsamusic, netizens said the guy in the video looked like a counterfeit version of Drake.

@sbuciiiiiie._ said:

"Shampain Baba"

@ndabezinhletsh wrote:

"Black Label Papi."

@andiswa_dlamiinii commented:

"Brake from Kwamashu."

@lefaraphela noted:

"This Drake is not make sure."

@thecarguy_ug said:

"Thats Savannah papi."

@deejay_buckz wrote:

"That’s Dryk from Mitchells Plain..."

@2itstylerdaniels said:

"That’s Mdrakadraka."

@igshaan_adams commented:

"Drake, but from Wish."

@ndumiso.kabini58 noted:

"I know this Drake from JOZI Small Street."

@ss_macneb added:

"Drake doesn't have a big big head department like this double-decker bus."

@arnie_m_ wrote:

“Umqomboti Papi."

