DJ Maphorisa has taken to social media to criticise promoters for being stingy and unappreciative of artists

This comes after Scorpion Kings, which includes him and Kabza De Small, were lambasted by a promoter for charging huge fees for events

Madumane's fans have flocked to his comments section to express their mixed feelings, with some siding with promoters and others calling out Phori

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DJ Maphorisa has come out gun blazing at events promoters after being criticised for charging R300K for appearances, Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small's booking fees of R200k for indoor events and R300k for outdoor events recently caused quite a stir on Twitter.

Tweeps were shaken not only by the booking fees but also by the additional costs for promoters, which included R28K for Visas and transportation. According to ZAlebs, they also demand a five-star hotel for both of them, nine standard rooms, and tight security.

All of this was revealed by a promoter on Twitter who couldn't believe Scorpion Kings were so expensive.

@Simon_Madowa called out DJ Maphorisa and Kabza on Twitter with the following tweet:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

However, DJ Maphorisa also took to Twitter to criticise promoters. The Abalele hitmaker even threatened to stop performing at events and instead put on his own shows. DJ Maphorisa said:

"You Club owners n promoters forget that we give u guys discounted fees. Come with that' nonsense, we will cancel you. Trust me we can do our own shows. Complaining about tech riders is lame Now that's greed."

On Twitter, DJ Maphorisa shared the following tweet:

DJ Maphorisa's followers share mixed reaction to the R300K booking fee

@JimBaloyi3 said:

"You guys only play for an hour at clubs so I think your riders should be 6 dumpies of your choice. This thing of demanding VSOP and ace of spade is madness. Club owners are also trying to make a living guys."

@Mabi_Smith shared:

"Wena, you cry too much these days eehhh. Keng?"

@MotshwaneRuggie posted:

"Be humble Phori. Why acting Godly njalo....haiii."

@jozburg96 replied:

"They also forget that you guys make them a lot of money"

@Katlegonameless commented:

"I hear you king you are fully right on this one But let’s talk about these festive fees. You build relationships with booking agencies throughout the year and have a standard fee. When December hits, y’all charge 3 times what you have been the whole year."

@hoodcelebrity0 also said:

"So, you wanna gatekeep clubs too?"

@SimonNtshangase also shared:

"On a serious note, sometimes these tech riders are ridiculous, Madumane."

@P12Man wrote:

"So, you are going to book yourself chill Phori."

@ralphtorque also posted:

"I thought you learned your lesson in Zimbabwe"

@Lekoh66507260 also replied:

"You are becoming very rude lately. You are forgetting that these people are the ones bringing you closer to your fans. Impakamo izokulimaza bro."

@_amBYRON reacted:

"They don't appreciate that your presence makes them money."

@____Cheez added:

"You think you’re powerful wena."

School kids dance to DJ Maphorisa's song

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa has taken to his timeline to post a stunning video of school kids jamming to Amapiano. The high school pupils and their teacher were in class getting down to the Izolo hitmaker's banging song.

At the time of publishing, the video had been viewed over 109 000 times.

Social media users took to the yanos producer's comment section on the micro-blogging app to share their thoughts on the cool clip. Many said they love it while others shared their thoughts on the kids' teacher who also took part in the form dance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News