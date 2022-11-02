Celebrities have the ability to touch the lives of many through their various forms of art, and fans often get

Fans get emotionally invested in their lives, and when celebrities die, they get impacted and suffer deeply

SA took to social media to look back at the deaths of popular stars that captured their hearts through the years

SA names celebrities whose deaths touched them the most. Image: @rickyrickworld, @mpura_mpura, @chadwickboseman and @connie_ferguson

Source: Instagram

Mzansi looked back on famous stars who have passed on and whose deaths affected them the most. A gent on Twitter Michael Bucwa, opened up the conversation with his post, and many people flooded his comments section to add names of their beloved fallen celebrities.

The recent shocking death of American rapper Takeoff has left fans reeling worldwide, and peeps on social media have been in a sentimental mood. They reminisced about many dead celebrities, but the standout stars who left them properly wounded were Ricky Rick, Mpura, Chadwick Boseman and Shona Ferguson.

Legendary public figures like Mandoza, Lebo Mathosa and Brenda Fassie were not forgotten and got special mentions.

Netizens commiserated about how fragile life is, and that person should live their best lives while they still can.

Check out the Twitter post below that got hundreds of comments from Mzansi people.

Read a few comments from Mzansi people below:

@_dupii_ said:

"Mpura’s death cut me deep."

@Kudasmom2 mentioned:

"Ricky Rick, Proverb and HHP."

@MthandeniWitte5 added:

"Shona Ferguson, Brenda Fassie, Tebza from Mafikizolo, Mandoza and Akhumzi."

@TshepoGip tweeted:

"Takeoff. I still can't believe it."

@hustlepreneurza commented:

"Princess Diana and Dr Sindi, and Mshoza. A loving mother leaving behind her young children is one of the saddest things on planet earth. "

@Kweps_ wrote:

"Bra Shakes. Continue to rest in power, grootman.✊"

In related stories, Briefly News reported that a member of the Migos rap group passed away. He lost his life in a shootout while with co-star Quavo.

Netizens were touched to see Desiigner crying over Takeoff. Some internet trolls tried to make fun of Desiigner, but fans defended his tears.

Source: Briefly News