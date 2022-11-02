Takeoff from the Migos was shot to death on 1 November 2022, and the American rap community has been grieving

The latest to react to the Migos member's passing was Desiigner, who got extremely emotional on a live video

Netizens were touched to see the Panda hitmaker completely broken up over Takeoff's sudden demise

A member of the Migos rap group passed away. He lost his life in a shootout while with co-star Quavo.

Desiigner was heartbroken over Takeoff'ss death and said he doesn't want anything to do with rap.

Source: Getty Images

Netizens were touched to see Desiigner crying over Takeoff. Some internet trolls tried to make fun of Desiigner, but fans defended his tears.

Takeoff's death rattles Desiigner

A video shared by Daily Loud shows Desiigner talking about Takeoff as he got emotional during an Instagram live. In the clip, Desiigner says he can't call Quavo or Offset and admits that Takeoff's death was too big of a blow. He said:

"I can't live like this anymore. I'm done with the rap."

Online users were extremely touched to see Desiigner in despair. Some people said Desiigners' emotional display was for the video, but many netizens came to his defence, saying people grieve differently.

@moneybagemily commented:

"This is so sad, it’s like I relive my brothers death everytime one of my favorite rappers passes."

@Coolermanp commented:

"All this death needs to stop."

@Iammotherlilith commented:

"I just wanna hug and nurture him genuinely. Like, that’s the only response I know how to give. I know this pain, man. My soul hurts for him in this moment. Ya I have no words. I just wanna hug and offer him comfort and I wish I could do just that. To be blatantly honest."

@Wasstea commented:

"People judging how this man is grieving is disgusting. This why I hate people. This man is HURT. This is how we ALL feel and he’s judged because he publicly expresses it. People are sick."

@benphillips8617 commented:

"Not sure while y’all are attacking this man for hurting, he just lost a friend just chill out."

Quavo fuels rumours that Saweetie allegedly slept with Cardi B's hubby Offset

Briefly News previously reported that Quavo does not deny that Saweetie allegedly cheated with Cardi B's husband, Offset. In a track, Messy, Quavo has a verse about Saweetie supposedly having an affair with his best friend.

Quavo and Takeoff dropped a new album named Only Built For Infinity Links without Offset. Quavo hints about Saweetie and Offset's alleged affair went viral.

The hip-hop community debated over Quavo's lyrics on Twitter. Some claim Migos broke up because of Saweetie, who was Quavo's sweetheart at some point.

Source: Briefly News