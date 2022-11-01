Migos member Takeoff has reportedly been shot and killed over a game of dice and the hip-hop community has been left shaken

Takeoff's name is topping the trends list on social media since the news of the 28-year-old rapper's passing broke on the internet

Hip-hop heads have sent deep condolences to Quavo, Offset and Takeoff's family, adding that he didn't deserve to die like that as he stayed in his own lane

Takeoff has passed away at the age of 28. The Migos rapper was shot and killed in Houston, USA allegedly over a game of dice.

Takeoff's name is topping the trends list on social media since the news of his death broke. The star and his Migos members, Offset and Quavo shot to fame after they dropped hits such as Bad and Boujee, Walk It Talk It and MotorSport.

Takeoff and Quavo recently dropped a new album titled Only Built for Infinity Links without Offset. TMZ confirmed that Takeoff was shot dead in Houston a the age of 28.

Hip-hop heads have flooded Twitter with condolence messages to his surviving Migos members and his family.

@lepercb said:

"I ain’t ever heard Take Off say a word, bro was quiet, kept to himself, stayed in his own lane, no drama, made music and STILL got killed at 28 years old. This planet is finished. RIP Takeoff."

@casualtweeter02 wrote:

"RIP Takeoff, bro will be missed, but the world isn’t finished. Don’t put yourself in rough places with the wrong crowds like they did, it’s not a super hard concept."

@silkytommy commented:

"His eyes always looked peaceful. May his soul Rest In Peace."

@BrittneyKyle112 said:

"This man was truly talented and will surely be missed. RIP King."

@Alvin_Geesus wrote:

"One of the most unique rappers we’ve had over the last decade. RIP Takeoff."

@MeeruNoAho added:

"Over a game of dice!"

Quavo fuels rumours that Saweetie allegedly slept with Cardi B's hubby Offset

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Quavo added fuel to the rumours that Saweetie allegedly slept with Cardi B's hubby Offset. In a new song titled Messy, Quavo raps about how Saweetie allegedly slept with his best friend behind his back.

Quavo and Takeoff dropped a new album on Friday, 7 October titled Only Built For Infinity Links without Offset. The snippet in which Quavo spills the tea about Saweetie and Offset's alleged situation has gone viral on social media.

Cardi B is also trended when the track dropped. The hip-hop community was engaged in a heated debate over Quavo's verse on Twitter.

