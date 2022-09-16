Letoya Makhene has taken to social media to express her true feelings about her wife, Lebo Keswa, in a magnetic post

The stunning woman stated that she is grateful to have someone so dear to her who is not seeking any of her great fame in return

According to reports, the former Isidingo actress has even revealed what happened on the day they nearly died at the hands of her ex-husband Tshepo Leeuw

Generations: The Legacy Letoya Makhene has taken to her timeline to gush about her wife Lebo Keswa.

Letoya Makhene and wife Lebo Keswa are still very much in love even after physical assault allegations against the actress' ex Tshepo Leeuw. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Makhene praised Lebo on Instagram for unconditionally loving her and sticking by her through thick and thin. She stated that Keswa is completely committed to her, as Letoya Makhene, and did not marry her because she is famous.

"She loves and respects who I am and supports me wholeheartedly in everything I do. She refuses to do anything in my industry. She always says; when I married you, I didn’t want to be you."

On Instagram, Letoya Makhene shared the following sweet post:

Letoya Makhene and Lebo Keswa's problems with the actress' ex

According to ZAlebs, Letoya has revealed what happened on the day she and Lebo were almost killed by her ex-husband Tshepo Leeuw. Letoya claimed that after a heated argument about co-parenting their child, Tshepo's mother allegedly suggested that Tshepo should threaten Letoya and Lebo with an axe.

"This is a woman who was abused by her ex husband. He beat her up so badly she doesn’t have teeth she’s got false teeth. She stopped her own ex from having any access to her when she got married again and the very same Tshepo and his siblings would be dropped off and fetched from a mall. But this very same woman encouraged her son to kill a woman."

Letoya vented that she felt betrayed by Tshepo's mother. The star revealed that it's due to how she supported her son financially when they were still dating.

