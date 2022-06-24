Generations: The Legacy actress Letoya Makhene has taken to her Instagram page to confirm reports that Tshepo Leeuw attacked her and her wife Lebo Kheswa

The actress and sangoma shared a picture of the article and said her former lover and his family assaulted her and Lebo with an axe

Mkhene said Leeuw became aggressive because Lebo had refused to carry a parcel that he was sending her son

Letoya Makhene has confirmed allegations that she and her wife Lebo Kheswa were attacked by her baby daddy Tshepo Leeuw. The star said she and Kheswa are living in fear following the attack.

Letoya Makhene has confirmed that she was assaulted by her ex Tshepo Leeuw. Image: @letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

The former Generations: The Legacy star's report comes following a story published by a local publication stating that Tshepo lost his cool and physically assaulted the star and her wife. Per the publication, they have already opened a case at the Mondeor Police Station in Johannesburg.

Taking to Instagram, Letoya Makhene shared all the details with her fans. The actor and singer said he former lover became aggressive after her wife refused to carry a parcel containing food stuffs for their son. She wrote:

"Yes what you’ve all read in the Daily Sun today is true. My ex Tshepo Leeuw and his family assaulted me and my wife Lebo Makhene-Pulumo because she refused to take a plastic bag that he was sending my son home with consisting of; 5 pack noodles, 5 apples, 5 pears, 5 bananas and a box of tinkies‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️."

She also added that Tshepo Leeuw lies that he takes care of their son together. She revealed that he is a deadbeat dead and he even owes her some money. She said:

"He lies and claims he’s supporting my son and he’s not. If anything he took a loan from me and owes me money. He hasn’t paid one cent for our child ever since he was born."

