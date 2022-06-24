Talented musician Toya Delazy has taken to her timeline to send her love to the victims of the deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's granddaughter wished the survivors of the phenomenon a speedy recovery as rescue efforts continue in the country

According to reports, the death toll in Afghan has now reached 1 000 and is expected to rise as rescuers continue to look for more victims

South African-born musician Toya Delazy has taken to social media to show love to the victims of a deadly earthquake in Afghanistan.

The singer, who is based in the UK, took to the timeline to extend her well wishes to Afghan's after an earthquake hit two of the country's provinces.

TshisaLIVE reports that Toya Delazy took to Twitter on Thursday, 23 June to wish those who survived the phenomenon a speedy recovery. The publication further shared that Afghan cricketer and former captain of the national team Rashid Khan also posted that he would assist with relief efforts. Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi's granddaughter tweeted:

"The earthquake in Afghanistan is historically the lowest possible strength ever recorded to yield so many deaths. Speedy recovery humans."

Reuters reports that the death toll in Afghanistan has now reached 1 000. The toll was expected to rise as rescue efforts continued in the country.

