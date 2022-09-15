Gospel star Pulane Maphari has spoken out after she was stripped of her Best Contemporary Faith Album award

The singer shared that she was shook when she read about the SAMAs decision to take the award from her and give it to Kingdmusic for his Denga project

The heartbroken singer further said that she wished the SAMAs organisers disqualified her project from the jump when she submitted it

Gospel singer Pulane Maphari has opened up after the SAMAs stripped her of her win for the Best Contemporary Faith Album.

Gospel star Pulane Maphari is devastated after getting stripped of her SAMAs award. Image: @pulanemaphari

Source: Instagram

The musician bagged the award at the recently held SAMAs. Her victory was short lived as the organisers of the national awards have reallocated the award to Kingdmusic for Denga.

In an interview, Pulane Maphari told TshisaLIVE that she learnt of the SAMAs decision via an article she saw online. She headed to her emails and found out that she had indeed been disqualified for the award.

She further shared that the article she read and the email she received were written within a few minutes of each other. Pulane said that she wishes the SAMAs disqualified her from the beginning when she submitted her album, adding that she had no idea she broke the rules.

She further said she's still not sure of her next move after the SAMAs did her dirty, adding that she would appreciate more clarity on why her award was taken away. The singer also shared a statement on her socials regarding the matter.

Social media users took to her comment setion to let her know that God is in control following the saga.

omphilekhumalo said:

"God is in control sis we continue to stand in the gap ! You remain a winner in my eyes!"

mahlakontjane wrote:

"The God who has begun a Good work in you will accomplish it.And His Blessings maketh Rich and cause No Sorrow.Fear not my Dear. Greater is a God who is in You than the one who is out there.Sending you my Love and Support."

esmeralda_thembeka commented:

"You will always be a winner my F. God knows your heart."

msevie_ added:

"Sending you love, this is a learning curve for you. You have always been a woman of integrity, there is no way you would have done this intentionally. Modimo will restore all that is lost because talent ke ya gago and he knows you heart."

Source: Briefly News