The SAMAs are making headlines for all the wrong reasons again after they took away an award they recently presented to gospel singer Pulane Maphari

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that Pulane recently walked away with the Best Contemporary Faith Album for her album Sacrificial Worship (Live)

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news with some even claiming that the SAMAs rescinded the award because she didn't pay a bribe

The SAMAs are trending for all the wrong reasons again after deciding to withdraw the Best Contemporary Faith Album award they presented to Pulane Maphari a few weeks ago.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared that the award was given to the singer for her Sacrificial Worship (Live) project. He alleged that Pulane Maphari repackaged and renamed a project she dropped in 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Phil further said:

"The award presented to Pulane Maphari for Sacrificial Worship (Live) is rescinded because Maphari repackaged and renamed an album she released in 2020 as a new body of work and submitted it for 2021."

Pulane took to her socials and issued the statement below following the SAMAs' drama:

Social media users took to Phil's comment section on the micro-blogging app and shared mixed reactions to his post.

@kokieslovo said:

"SAMAs continue to be a joke AGAIN. Just when I thought i had lost all hope in the SAMAs, I just lost the small little hope I didn’t even know existed."

@MusiqWorks asked:

"Kanti they don't check this things before accepting the nominations or something?"

@thanduxolojinde commented:

"Mama Zanele and @SabcCrownAwards better redefine this mess and bring back the dignity it deserves. Surely this can be fixed for the sake of Gospel fraternity. Mama Lungisa."

@thanduxolojinde said:

"Who are the judges in this category? Surely they were not the industry practitioners. Or it was a one man’s decision."

@KgosiTAV wrote:

"The SAMAs need to rebrand. They must change the name and everything. 'SAMAS' doesn't sound powerful and attractive anymore."

@Nondz7 added:

"In layman's term: Pulane did not pay the bribe."

