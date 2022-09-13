Controversial Blogger Musa Khawula took to Twitter to share South African musician Focalistic's expensive shoe

Khawula posted a snap that depicted Focalistic rocking the shoe along with a R15 000 price tag that sent shockwaves to Mzansi peeps

Netizens are not impressed especially after many Mzansi artists who used to spend money on mindless things have gone broke including Dr Malinga

Focalistsic is a notable baller after sporting an expensive luxurious shoe.

Focalistic was spotted wearing Balenciaga Crocs Bootworth R15 000. Image: @focalistic

Source: Instagram

Taking to Twitter, controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared a photo of the Balenciaga crocs boot along with a price that shocked many netizens.

On Twitter, Musa Khawula shared the following snap of the Balenciaga crocs Boot:

After seeing the shoe, South Africans felt that the price tag was excessive. Many people thought the Balenciaga shoes are "ugly" and "hideous" for such a high price. Other netizens simply criticised Focalistic for mindless spending, especially after fellow musician Dr Malinga topped trends after declaring he was too broke to even provide for himself.

Netizens had the following to say about the Focalistic's extravagant shoes:

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"We save these prices for Donations times."

@shaman_sportage wrote:

"After 5 years MacG would be saying why don't u call Davido because he's your boy "

@CozminoNtsomi shared:

"We don't wanna hear abo "thanks bye" in the near future ke."

@Mayo6Tee posted:

"One day is one day. Even Zola and Mandoza were on this level once ..at least for Zola he knew the community."

@Khumo54180086 replied:

"What's so special about Balenciaga."

@JasonKhumaloII commented:

"When SARS auctions his assets, he must remember this boot."

@Kuntaprince23 also said:

"5 years later they will be sitting on a podcast asking for money saying they are broke."

@Amazing18508852 also shared:

"They are ugly and he will only wear them next year winter. This is not Europe where the weather is always chilly."

@KillJoyAustin09 also wrote:

"Some Artists shouldn’t be wasting their money on expensive clothes because their careers are not yet valid nor promised ‍♂️"

@moloij also posted:

"I hope he is paying his taxes."

@Funkinetiksoul also replied:

"Will be hearing abo "Pray for Focalistic" in the future "

@MarumoMashigo added:

"hope he gives the boots to dr Malinga so that he can resell he needs that money thanks bye"

DJ Maphorisa dragged by netizens after boasting about his expensive outfit

Briefly News previously reported that DJ Maphorisa has set the internet on fire after making an insensitive post.

Phori took to Twitter to share a photo of himself dressed in branded clothing. He asked followers to estimate the cost of his outfit in the caption. This clearly irritated netizens, who responded with lengthy and heated comments. They ranged from spitting in the faces of his fans to netizens telling him that they don't have time for useless calculations.

Phori responded with fierce clap backs, clearly ready to dish it out to those who were dragging him. Maphorisa said that while some people claimed to have no time for his illogical calculation, they had time to write lengthy paragraphs calling him out.

