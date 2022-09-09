Dr. Malinga's interview with Mzansi's number one podcaster, MacG, has been trending since the video was posted

Malinga breaks down in the video while discussing his financial difficulties and witnessing sars repossess his furniture

South African netizens who sympathised with the talented musician began to send money to Malinga

Dr. Malinga took to social media to share the love he has been getting from South Africans after he revealed his financial difficulties. Image: @drmalinga

Dr. Malinga shot to the top of the trends list after a video of him sobbing while retelling the story about the South African Revenue Services repossessing his furniture went viral.

Taking to MacG's Podcast and Chill, the Ntate Mogolo hitmaker said that no one came to his aid during his time of need. According to Savanna News, Malinga sought assistance from a few close colleagues in the industry, but none responded.

Shortly after the MacG interview clip went viral, many netizens took to social media to express their sympathy for Malinga. Many people decided to take action and began sending money to the talented musician.

On Twitter, Dr. Malinga shared the following post of a generous netizen:

Dr. Malinga receives words of encouragement while peeps send him money

Dr Malinga breaks down while discussing SARS repossessing his furniture in a viral emotional video

Briefly News previously reported that Dr. Malinga's life has been turned upside down after it was revealed that the South African Revenue Services (Sars) treated him harshly after he failed to pay his taxes.

According to Savanna News, Malinga was trending for several days after failing to pay his mortgage. Later, it was revealed that SARS would seize his property and auction it off to recover the funds he owed.

In an interview with Podcast and Chill host MacG, the talented musician opened up about the humiliation he felt when SARS repossessed his furniture while he was watching.

