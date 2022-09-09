South African musician Makhadzi responded to Dr Malinga's dire situation with an ingenious solution

Makhadzi let it be known that she would make space for Dr Malinga for her future show in October

Fans of Makhadzi applauded her effort to assist Dr Malinga through his struggles in a meaningful way

Venda musician, Makhadzi is not willing to stand by and let Dr Malinga suffer. Makhadzi came up with the idea that may get Dr Malinga out of money trouble.

Makhadzi has extended a helping hand to Dr Malinga, who desperately needs help, by offering to include him in her one-woman show. image: Instagram/makhadzisa/drmalinga

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi is due for a one-woman performance, but she is willing to change that for Dr Malinga. Makati took to social media to try and get Dr Malinga's attention as soon as possible.

Makhadzi does the most to help Dr Malinga

Dr Malinga's story touched musician Makhadzi, and she took to Twitter to offer him a way out. She wrote:

"I would like Dr Malinga to come to perform at my one woman show. I sent a DM for sure he didn’t see it. I really want to support him from the bottom of my heart . Anyone with management contact please DM me."

Makhadzi's bid to help Dr Malinga warmed netizens' hearts. Many Makhadzi fans showered the musician with praise for helping the poor musician.

@Tyrone_Mkansi commented:

"Awesome. Lets grow this spirit as black people."

@AzwianewiD commented:

"She has a golden heart I love you Makhadzi."

@LufunoMuchachi commented:

"I love you Makhadzi."

@gombami_gombam1 commented:

"Humility at its best. Bring him back to the stage. Bless up."

@thobval commented:

"Reason 679050000 why she remains a fave."

Source: Briefly News