Dr Malinga called DJ Maphorisa out when he was a guest on the latest episode of MacG's YouTube show, Podcast and Chill

The singer shared that he's not willing to ask Maphorisa for help after SARS repossessed some of his valuables recently

Some social media users agreed that Phori is arrogant while others claimed Malinga owes Phori some money for his hit Via Orlando

Dr Malinga called DJ Maphorisa out in the latest episode of Podcast and Chill. The singer told MacG that he doesn't see himself having a heart-to-heart conversation with Phori.

Dr Malinga called DJ Maphorisa out in the latest episode of ‘Podcast and Chill’. Image: @drmalinga, @djmaphorisa

The Angilalanga Izolo hitmaker was on MacG's show to discuss his recent woes with SARS. When MacG asked why the star didn't ask the rich Maphorisa for help, he replied:

"I don't think in my lowest I'll call DJ Maphorisa for help. I don't see him as a person who can help me. I don't understand him anymore."

MacG suggested that the Amapiano producer carries a bag with R500 000 wherever he goes. Dr Malinga expressed that he'll rather ask DJ Oskido for assistance instead of DJ Maphorisa. The video of Malinga's candid interview was shared on Twitter by @ThisIsColbert.

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Malinga's remarks. Some claimed Malinga owes Phori some money.

@coolboy771 wrote:

"But Maphorisa didn't do anything wrong, Malinga just doesn't see him as someone who can help. Besides, people have their own problems too. U might think that people don't want to help u when in reality they seek help themselves, this is life."

@Valarie30059858 commented:

"Maphorisa always makes fun of people when they come back and ask for his help. He did the same to Mlindo the vocalist. You can never speak heart to heart with that man, he will expose you."

@GoldenCompass7 said:

"He thinks he will brag about it maybe?"

@MorwaMapula commented:

"No he owes Phori for mastering Via Orlando. MacG asked that intentionally."

@wannganwana wrote:

"So true... the boy is arrogant."

@MorwaMapula added:

"He still owes Phori for via Orlando song. MacG knows about it."

