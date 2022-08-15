Amapiano DJ Maphorisa has taken to social media to share a picture post that has enraged many netizens

The talented DJ posted a photo of himself dressed extravagantly and asked his followers to guess how much his clothes cost

His followers were not pleased with the act and began calling him out, claiming he is selfish and inconsiderate

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

DJ Maphorisa has set the internet on fire after making an insensitive post.

DJ Maphorisa was slammed after asking fans to estimate the cost of his outfit. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

Phori took to Twitter to share a photo of himself dressed in branded clothing. He asked followers to estimate the cost of his outfit in the caption. This clearly irritated netizens, who responded with lengthy and heated comments. They ranged from spitting in the faces of his fans to netizens telling him that they don't have time for useless calculations.

@SnitchDre said:

"We don't have time for nonsense calculations, you can do that yourself, or you skipped school?"

@makahanem wrote:

"You're being insensitive Phori, asking your struggling fans to calculate your outfit is an insult."

@SeemaMolokomme shared:

"We know it's your money that you worked so hard for bra, but this is like urinating on your fans. It's so condescending to me, but enjoy baba, I pray you have invested some few millions, bought a few properties just in case...We love you still."

@XolaniD09557907 posted:

"Black celebrities never learn. 10 years from now you'll be begging for handouts like so many. This materialism won't help you when you're down and broke."

@Bujeez_29 commented:

"Smart people always know what to say but the wise ones knows whether to say it or not, you were smart when it came to making money moves but not wise enough to understand the importance of money, no wonder o botsisa batho masepa like this."

@JamesCh68365455 replied:

"We got serious problems and you're here telling us to calculate your outfit."

@RMashes50448483 added:

"What you just did does not inspire a black child. Obari Jita."

Phori responded with fierce clap backs, clearly ready to dish it out to those who were dragging him. Maphorisa said that while some people claimed to have no time for his illogical calculation, they had time to write lengthy paragraphs calling him out. On Twitter, he posted the following picture:

DJ Oskido shows love to DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz after marriage announcement

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that DJ Zinhle and DJ Oskido's friendship has bloomed once more on the timeline.

Taking to Instagram, the Kalawa Jazzme record label owner congratulated the Siyabonga hitmaker and her bae Murdah Bongz from popular music duo Black Motion on their marriage on Instagram.

According to TshisaLIVE, this is not the first time the talented DJs have expressed their affection for one another on social media. DJ Zinhle threw a wild graduation party for Oskido after he received five distinctions out of eight subjects. Additionally, the publication reports that all attendees wore graduation gowns.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News