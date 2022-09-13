Former Scandal! actor Brighton Ngoma made a TV comeback after he bagged the role of T-Bang on SABC 1's sitcom, Ubettina Wethu

The star played the role of Quinton Nyathi for 12 years in the popular e.tv telenovela before the producers of the show wrote off his character

Brighton shared that he's having fun playing the queer role and is also getting to know a lot about the LGBTQI+ community

Former Scandal! star Brighton Ngoma has made a TV comeback. The actor has bagged a new queer role on a show airing on the national broadcaster.

The star, who played Quinton Nyathi for 12 years on the e.tv telenovela, has joined the cast of Ubettina Wethu on SABC 1. He portrays the character of T-Bang.

Describing T-Bang, the star shared that the character has the dirt on everyone around him. He opened up about the character during an interview with Daily Sun.

He shared that he's having fun with the character but is also learning a lot about the LGBTQI+ community. Brighton Ngoma said the show is fresh, vibrant and fun. Brighton further shared that the community is misunderstood by the traditional society.

"It's going to take ages before traditional society is accepting of people that are different to them," he told the publication in an interview.

He added that he wants to continue playing characters that are considered as different regardless of colour, religion and their sexuality.

